Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A total of 530 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 133 citizens, the second dose – 164 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 192 citizens. As many as 41 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,916,776 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,400 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,713 people – the second dose, 3,389,178 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,485 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.