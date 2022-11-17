AccessBank has successfully completed the next capital increase

АccessBank has successfully increased its capital base by AZN 11.4m through the new investment from its existing shareholders.

Capital increase has been initiated through the issuance of AZN 11 388 889 Preferred Shares with a nominal of AZN 1. All shares have been subscribed in full.

“Today we successfully completed yet another milestone to further support our growth plans within the MSME and retail segments”, Davit Tsiklauri, Chairman of AccessBank Management Board commented. “We are pleased to see continued confidence of our shareholders in AccessBank and Azerbaijan banking sector; this capital increase provides further stimulus to serve and fulfil the needs of our customers”.

AccessBank, leading microfinance bank of Azerbaijan has been providing services for the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The Bank’s shareholders include Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank, International Finance Corporation and other international organizations and investment funds. The Bank has 29 branch offices, 15 of which are located in Baku city and its suburbs and 14 - in the regions of Azerbaijan.

