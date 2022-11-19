Azerbaijan confirms 34 more COVID-19 cases, 52 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan has detected 34 new COVID-19 cases, 52 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports on November 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,923 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,421 of them have recovered, and 9,972 people have died. Currently, 230 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,084 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,355,336 tests have been conducted so far.