Azerbaijan confirms 31 more COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan has detected 31 new COVID-19 cases, 29 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823 954 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813 750 of them have recovered, and 9 972 people have died. Currently, 232 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 620 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 356 956 tests have been conducted so far.