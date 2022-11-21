International community shouldn't ignore mine problem in Azerbaijan - IHH

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The international community shouldn’t ignore the mine problem in Azerbaijan, an employee of the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (IHH) Mehmet Altintas told Trend on November 21.

Altintas noted the rapid progress of restoration and construction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

"At the end of March last year, we took part in a program organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). Aghdam, which we saw then, and present-day Aghdam are significantly different," he said.

Speaking about cooperation with ANAMA, the foundation’s representative noted that mines are a very serious problem, and demining of territories requires a lot of money.

Besides, according to him, within the framework of cooperation with ANAMA, the foundation provides veterans and civilians with artificial limbs. Türkiye manufactures prostheses worth from 3,000 to 10,000 euros according to world standards.

"To date, twenty Azerbaijanis have been provided with these prostheses. We started this cooperation to support our Azerbaijani brothers. In the coming period, we also want to take part in the restoration and development of Karabakh," Altintas added.

On April 1, 2022, ANAMA and IHH signed a memorandum of understanding.