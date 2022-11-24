Presentation of E-Kiosk digital platform for newspapers, magazines held in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The presentation of the E-Kiosk digital broadcasting platform for newspapers and magazines, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency in partnership with the Media Analysis Center, was held in Baku, Trend reports on November 24.

The purpose of creating the E-Kiosk platform is to increase the environmental and economic sustainability of print media, promote the digitalization of traditional media, and accelerate the transition to an information society.

