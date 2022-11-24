Presentation of E-Kiosk digital platform for newspapers, magazines held in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 11:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency organized presentation of the E-Kiosk digital broadcasting platform for newspapers and magazines in partnership with the Media Analysis Center in Baku, Trend reports.

CEO at Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov noted that the Agency had developed the E-Kiosk platform, taking into account needs and current trends in the upgrading global information environment, as well as in the widespread use of advanced media technologies and other innovations. This platform will allow readers not only to keep awareness of recent developments in the country, but also to use the digital archive.

Head of the Media Sector of the Non-Governmental Affairs and Communication Department of the Presidential Administration Kamran Hasanov said that the media reforms are supposed to provide support for subscription and printing sales, promote the introduction of new information and communication technologies and innovations in media , increase the economic independence of media entities.

The event was followed by a panel session on "Traditional Media in the Digital Age: Modern Reading Skills and Perspectives on Transformation". Moderator of the panel session, Azerbaijani MP, Editor-in-Chief of AzerNews Newspaper Sevil Mikayilova emphasized that the E-Kiosk platform will contribute to the development of reading skills in society, the digitalization of traditional media.

While delivering a speech, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Press Council Rashad Majid outlined that this platform is an innovative step to increase the economic sustainability of print media entities, adapt traditional print media to the digital environment.

In addition, Senior Specialist at the Media Analysis Center Public Union Yunis Orujov said the E-Kiosk platform would facilitate the print media development on a par with online media.

Editor-in-Chief of the “Kaspiy” newspaper Ilham Guliyev and Editor-in-Chief of the “Respublika” (Republic) newspaper Humbat Musayev stressed that the platform would make traditional media more accessible to everyone and allow readers to use an updated information base.

Later, Head of the Media Support Projects Department at the Media Development Agency Laman Isgandarova delivered a presentation on the platform's benefits, scope, and objectives.

The session continued with a demonstration of a guide to the Mass Solution-developed E-Kiosk platform, as well as videos about the editions that created accounts on the platform so far.

News Coordinator of Hurriyet Newspaper Firat Karadeniz underscored improving printed media and studying new trends in media professionalism. As part of the event, he also conducted a training for print media representatives on the "Application of new media technologies in printing press: innovative business models, modern development trends", "Print media adaptation".