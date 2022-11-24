Number of anti-personnel mines discovered in Azerbaijan's Sarybaba direction (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Details added (first published: 15:48)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, November 24. Until now, a total of 1,300 anti-personnel mines have been discovered in the direction of Sarybaba peak, said Lieutenant-Colonel of the Azerbaijani Army Javid Jabbarov informing the military attache visiting Lachin, Trend reports referring to the Karabakh bureau.

Previously, on November 21 a minefield set up by Armenian armed formations was discovered in the north direction of the Sarybaba peak. As a result of de-mining efforts, a total of 350 PMN-E anti-personnel mines manufactured by Armenia in 2021 were neutralized.