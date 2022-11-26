Coach's support helped achieve good results - medalist of International "Ojaq Cup" in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The coach's support helped me achieve good results, medalist of the 1st International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, young gymnast Nargiz Aliyeva told Trend on November 26.

At the First “Ojaq Cup”, Aliyeva won two awards - “gold” in the exercise with the ball and “bronze” in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2014.

“My mother signed me up for gymnastics classes, and I have been training for about five years. Trainings are different. Sometimes everything goes well, I perform the elements cleanly, and sometimes I make mistakes, but I don’t get upset, I know that I need to work harder,” the eight-year-old athlete said.

According to the young gymnast, she won the awards, thanks to the support of the coach and hard training.

“In the future, I dream of becoming a famous gymnast, such as Zohra Aghamirova, Arzu Jalilova, and Ilona Zeynalova. I want to be like them, and achieve high results. I know that this requires a lot of work, so I train hard,” Aliyeva added.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the First International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries, including 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competitions. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.