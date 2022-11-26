Young gymnast from Türkiye proud to win gold medal at 1st International "Ojag Cup"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. I am proud to take gold medal at the 1st International "Ojag Cup" in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku, winner of the competition, a young athlete from Türkiye, Mira Ozturk, told Trend on Saturday.

Mira Ozturk has won three awards at the 1st International "Ojag Cup"- gold medals in the all-around and in the exercise without equipment, a silver medal for the ball program among gymnasts born in 2014.

"The competitions were great, I dreamed of winning the Cup awards and I succeeded. My mother is a rhythmic gymnastics coach, thanks to her I began to play sports. Every year the program becomes more complicated, new elements are added, so you need to train hard," she said.

Mira Ozturk added that she had previously competed in Türkiye.

"I remember the feeling I had when participating in my first competition. I really liked Baku, I want to come here again. On the way from the hotel to the Gymnastics Arena, I have looked at the streets, the buildings - everything is so beautiful here. And the hall where the competitions are held is magnificent," she added.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the First International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries, including 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competitions. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.