No one vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,921,387 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,537 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,784 people – the second dose, 3,391,214 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,852 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.