Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. A total of 398 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 108 citizens, the second dose – 48 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 196 citizens. As many as 46 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,921,785 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,645 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,832 people – the second dose, 3,391,410 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,898 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.