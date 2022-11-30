Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 50 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,337 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,103 of them have recovered, and 9,980 people have died. Currently, 254 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,784 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,375,442 tests have been conducted so far.