UNESCO includes number of elements of Azerbaijani culture in list of intangible heritage (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. UNESCO has included a number of elements of Azerbaijani culture in the list of intangible heritage, Trend reports citing the press service of the organization.

The nominations were accepted at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO.

Thus, these elements include sericulture and the traditional production of silk for weaving (bids were nominated by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Türkiye, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan); Pahlevani and zourkhaneh rituals, traditional games, sports and wrestling (Azerbaijan); the tradition of retelling jokes about Molla Nasreddin (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan); tea culture: a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction (Azerbaijan and Türkiye).