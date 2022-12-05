Azerbaijan working to prepare staff for its space industry, official says

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 5 December 2022 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan is working to train staff for its space industry, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov said on December 5 at a meeting with representatives of the International Astronautical Federation in Baku, Trend reports.

"The International Astronautical Congress will be held in Baku in 2023, which shows Azerbaijan's interest in the development of the space industry. Many projects in this direction are being implemented in the country," Gurbanov noted.

