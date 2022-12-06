Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on December 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,574 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,298 of them have recovered, and 9,984 people have died. Currently, 292 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,662 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,385,915 tests have been conducted so far.