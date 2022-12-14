Azerbaijan prepares project of one-day tours to Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand (UPDATE)

Title changed, Details added: first version posted on 10:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has been studying the tourism potential of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, as well as preparing concept documents and projects over the past two years, the agency’s Chairman Fuad Naghiyev said in an interview with Khalq newspaper on December 14, Trend reports.

According to Naghiyev, work in this regard is being carried out in a number of key areas.

"These are issues related to tourism and recreational areas, assessment of tourism opportunities along transport corridors, as well as thematic tourist routes. Implementation of several projects has already begun. This year, the ceremony of laying the foundation of a tourism complex was held in Sugovushan with the participation of the head of state,” he noted.

“The complex will be built on the basis of the document named ‘Concept of tourism development in Sugovushan’, which includes the establishment of infrastructure in the area around the Sugovushan reservoir, increasing the recreational opportunities of the village and active tourism,” the official explained. “At the same time, a project has been prepared to create tourism opportunities in connection with the historical Shahbulag fortress in Agdam, and the initial recreational infrastructure has been established.”

Naghiyev also noted that the agency, within the ‘Routes of Victory in Karabakh’ concept, prepared project of one-day tours to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand, as well as tourism development plan for Shusha and Dashalty.

"In general, the tourism opportunities of Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, and Kalbajar were assessed, drafts of the regional tourism strategy and action plan for the development of tourism in the liberated territories were elaborated,” he said. “In the coming days, we’ll complete work on organizing tourist trips to Shusha. Now our citizens will be able to make tourist trips to the city, as well.”

“Thus, multidisciplinary activities are being implemented to study, realize and promote the tourism potential of Karabakh," the official concluded.