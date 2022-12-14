Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A total of 304 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 89 citizens, the second dose – 55 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 134 citizens. As many as 26 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,926,542 vaccine doses were administered, 5,394,160 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,821 people – the second dose, 3,393,289 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,272 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.