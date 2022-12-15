Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Number of countries use advanced experience of Azerbaijan – UN representative (UPDATE)

Society Materials 15 December 2022 17:26 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A number of countries use the advanced experience of Azerbaijan, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua said at the “Path to advanced governance: toward sustainable and innovative public services” international forum in Baku on December 15, Trend reports.

According to Junhua, the countries took Azerbaijan's experience in applying the ASAN [Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network] Service as a model.

"The ASAN service model has proved its success over the past period. This practice will improve citizen-state relations," he added.

