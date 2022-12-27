Azerbaijan talks housing provision to Second Karabakh War martyrs' families, disabled vets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. More than 4,300 families of the 2020 Second Karabakh War martyrs and the disabled veterans were provided with apartments and private houses in Azerbaijan after the war, Chairman of the Board of the Social Services Agency Vugar Behbudov said today at a press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

"In general, 13,100 people have been provided with housing," Behbudov noted.

He added that in 2022 nearly 20,000 people were provided with stationary and mobile services in Azerbaijan.