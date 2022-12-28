Azerbaijan considering adding article on ecocide to its Criminal Code (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. An article on ecocide may be added to the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Presidium of the Bar Association Anar Baghirov told reporters, Trend reports.

"It is widely known that Armenians have seriously damaged the ecology of Azerbaijan. This process is still going on. The Azerbaijani Bar Association is sensitive to these issues. Therefore, the criminal law group acting as part of the collegium has prepared relevant proposals," he said.

"We propose to add to the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan an article on ecocide in order to bring to justice in the case of the detection of environmental terror. The presence of such an article may prevent cases of ecocide in the future. I hope that the relevant institutions will approve this issue and the article will be added to the Criminal Code," he added.