Azerbaijan confirms 66 more COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azerbaijan has detected 66 new COVID-19 cases, 83 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,562 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,232 of them have recovered, and 10,009 people have died. Currently, 321 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,846 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,436,506 tests have been conducted so far.