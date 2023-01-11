Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Department for Toponymy of Western Azerbaijan, Karabakh established at Nasimi Institute of Linguistics

Society Materials 11 January 2023 15:27 (UTC +04:00)
Department for Toponymy of Western Azerbaijan, Karabakh established at Nasimi Institute of Linguistics

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Department for Toponymy of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in the territory of modern-day Armenia) and Karabakh has been established at the Nasimi Institute of Linguistics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Trend reports.

The department will deal with the restoration of indigenous toponyms of Western Azerbaijan and the onomastic landscape of liberated lands.

Leading researcher of the Institute of Linguistics, Ph.D. in Philology, Associate Professor Elchin Ismailov will head the department.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more