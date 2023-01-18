Tree planting continues in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. In the "Friendship Forest" created by the joint initiative of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, tree planting events have been held continuously since the end of last year, a representative of the Forestry Development Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Jabbar Garibov told Trend.

According to him, currently, as many as 3,200 seedlings of various types of trees have been planted on terraces in an area of about 4 hectares with the participation of employees of the Regional Forestry Center.

"As part of the project, implemented jointly by the Forest Development Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the General Forestry Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye, about 44,000 seedlings of various types of trees have been planted on an area of more than 48 hectares," he said.