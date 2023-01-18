Azerbaijan confirms 75 more COVID-19 cases, 59 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan has detected 75 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,525 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,001 of them have recovered, and 10,060 people have died. Currently, 464 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,851 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,464,270 tests have been conducted so far.