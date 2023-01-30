Azerbaijani diaspora activists gather in front of Peace Palace in The Hague (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Azerbaijani diaspora activists gathered in front of the Peace Palace in The Hague, Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the Committee, the International Court of Justice will hold public hearings on Azerbaijan's initiatives to legally prosecute Armenia on January 31, 2023. The hearings are devoted to Azerbaijan's appeal of January 3, 2023 regarding provisional measures taken against Armenia. Public hearings on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan against Armenia) will be held at the Peace Palace in The Hague under the chairmanship of Joan Donoghue.

The Azerbaijani diaspora activists in the Netherlands – the Turkic Culture Association of Azerbaijan in the Netherlands, the Congress of Benelux Azerbaijanis, the Azerbaijan House in the Netherlands, the International Women's Club, the 'Motherland' Union of Azerbaijani Women in Europe, the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis in the Netherlands and Belgium gathered in front of the Peace Palace to support the fair position of Azerbaijan.