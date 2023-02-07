Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan was suppressed, and violator of the border was detained, the press center of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the press center, the attempt of border violation occurred near Boyuk Bahmanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

The violator was found with a significant amount of drugs.

The fact investigation is underway, added the press center.

Previously, two citizens of Afghanistan - Raja Muhammad (born in 2003) and Zahidulla Mahsil (born in 2006), who attempted to illegally cross the Iranian border in the Azerbaijani direction, were detained on February 2.

The detention took place in the 'Lankaran' border detachment area of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's Border Troops, located near Sim village of the Astara district.