Over 5,800 people reported dead, following Türkiye earthquake

Society Materials 8 February 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. As many as 5,894 people died, and 34,810 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

