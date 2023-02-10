Another batch of humanitarian aid of Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan sent to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in order to provide assistance to people affected by the strong earthquake occurred in Türkiye, another assistance was sent to the brotherly country on a special plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Ministry’s spokesman Arastun Aliyev said that the aid would include a mobile field hospital, heaters and tents.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 17,406 people died, and 71,866 people got injured following the earthquake.