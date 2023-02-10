Western Azerbaijan Community’s leadership visits Turkish embassy in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The leadership of the Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia’s territory) visited the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan, the Community’s press service told Trend.

First of all, the Chairman of the Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli left a note in the embassy's condolence book.

The Community delegation then met with the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci. During the meeting, Alakbarli extended his condolences over the numerous human casualties, following the powerful earthquake in fraternal Türkiye, and wished a speedy recovery to the quake victims. He also pointed out that the grief of Türkiye is the grief of all Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Bagci thanked the Community’s leadership for the visit, as well as stressed that Azerbaijan has been standing with Türkiye since the very beginning and that the aircraft of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in the quake-hit areas already six hours after the disaster, following President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions.

Other representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community also offered their condolences to the Turkish ambassador and wished the victims the soonest recovery. Along with the chairman of the Community, the meeting was attended by the Chairman of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Auditors Vahid Novruzov, deputy chairmen, MPs Ramil Hasan, Hikmat Babaoghlu, Chairman of the Council of Intellectuals Elkhan Huseynov, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Murvat Hasanov, Chairman of the Women's Council, MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Chairman of the Youth Council, MP Ramin Mammadov, member of the Community, MP Anar Mammadov, and Spokesperson of the Community Ulviyya Zulfigar.