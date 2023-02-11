Azerbaijan sends additional humanitarian aid to Türkiye, by President Ilham Aliyev's order (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Following the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Türkiye in order to assist in eliminating the quake implications, Trend reports.

According to the ministry official Yasin Musayev, nine trucks will deliver 1,015 tents, 240 heaters, and other necessary supplies to the disaster zone.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 20,665 people have been killed, and 80,088 have got injured in the quake.