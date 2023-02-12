Peaceful protest on Lachin-Khankendi road continues (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. A peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports from the scene.

Despite the cold and frosty weather, the protesters do not intend to leave the territory.

Currently, eco-activists and young volunteers on the section of the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through the territory of the city of Shusha are chanting the slogans "Stop ecoterror!", "Protect nature!", "No ecocide!".

The action participants stated that there were no obstacles for traffic on the Lachin-Khankendi road. The road is completely open for humanitarian purposes.

A protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh is taking place on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The campaign started on December 12 last year and has been going on for two months.