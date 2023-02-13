Azerbaijani volunteers continue helping earthquake-affected people in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. A total of 100 volunteers from among the Azerbaijani youth, who went last week from Azerbaijan to the earthquake-hit fraternal Türkiye, immediately upon arrival began to provide assistance to those affected by the natural disaster, the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation told Trend.

According to the foundation, the volunteers are actively involved in setting up a tent camp for the population affected by the natural disaster, providing them with food and medical supplies, as well as accepting and sorting humanitarian aid at the headquarters of the Turkish Youth Foundation and the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation in Turkish Kahramanmaras.

Besides, the Azerbaijani volunteers with medical education are involved in providing primary medical care to the local population and psychological support for children.

The officials and people of Türkiye highly appreciated the arrival of Azerbaijani volunteers to help their Turkish brothers, local residents, and joyfully greeted the volunteers.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.