During earthquake, I was most worried about my newborn child – Türkiye quake victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Türkiye earthquake victim Gulnara Ozkapi told Trend that during the quake, she was most worried about her child, who was only four days old at that time.

"That night, we ran out in terror into the street in snowy weather. It's hard to put into words what we experienced. We stayed outside for three days. Perhaps, our situation would have been even worse if we had not been brought to Azerbaijan. We are very thankful to Azerbaijan," she said.

A total of 10 children (six boys and four girls) affected by the earthquake in Türkiye have been delivered to Azerbaijan. They are housed at the Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics. Upon completion of the checkups, the children, together with their parents, will be sent to an orphanage under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.