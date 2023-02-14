Azerbaijan sends thousands of tents for earthquake victims in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. As of today, 5,624 tents have been sent from Azerbaijan for the earthquake victims in Türkiye, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said during a briefing at the embassy, Trend reports.

He noted that around 25,000 blankets and 401 tons of medical supplies had already been sent.

"Azerbaijan delivered 6,240 heaters and 737 tons of food to fraternal Türkiye. In total, 1,541 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent from the country to the disaster area," the ambassador said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.