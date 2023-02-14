Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. As many as 287 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 95 citizens, the second dose – 92 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 89 citizens. As many as 11 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,945,750 vaccine doses were administered, 5,403,219 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,878,064 people – the second dose, 3,399,041 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,426 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.