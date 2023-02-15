Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Humanitarian aid for the victims of the strong earthquake in Türkiye departed from Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi district, Trend reports.

Representatives of departments, enterprises, and organizations, as well as the district community, joined the charity campaign organized jointly by the Karabakh Regional Office of the Youth Education Center of Azerbaijan and the Aghjabadi district organization of the New Azerbaijan Party. The assistance includes tents, warm clothes, medicines, blankets, food, tea, baby food, and diapers, as well as other items according to the AFAD [Turkish Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency] list.

According to the organizers, all humanitarian aid was sorted and packed by volunteers, veterans, and athletes at the Karabakh Regional Office of the Youth Education Center. Then the gathered aid was loaded into trucks and sent by the Aghjabadi district organization of the party to the humanitarian aid collection point in Baku for delivery to fraternal Türkiye.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.