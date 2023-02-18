Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

While delivering a welcome speech, the Head of the Sports Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov noted that the World Cup in this discipline was being held in Baku for the sixth time.

According to him, trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijan, which started to develop since the end of 2013, has made great strides in the last decade. A clear example of this is the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes in the World Age Group Competitions held in 2019, 2021, and 2022, as well as in the European Championships organized in 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

"Taking this opportunity, we would like to express our gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the country’s First Vice-President, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva for their special care and attention to the development of sports in general," the official emphasized.

As many as 62 gymnasts from 16 countries are expected to take part in the World Cup, which is held on the eve of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Athletes will perform in Individual and Synchronized programs.

In addition, Mammadov wished success to the competitors on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and declared the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup open.