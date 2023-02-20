Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan has detected six new COVID-19 cases, seven patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,358 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,131 of them have recovered, and 10,103 people have died. Currently, 124 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 579 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,514,447 tests have been conducted so far.