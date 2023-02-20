No one vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,947,036 vaccine doses were administered, 5,403,618 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,878,388 people – the second dose, 3,399,521 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,509 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.