Turkish president meets with Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-hit Kahramanmaras (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani volunteers, who are in the brotherly country in order to provide assistance to the survivors of the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras city, the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation told Trend.

According to the foundation, the president thanked the Azerbaijani volunteers working in the earthquake zone, and the volunteers expressed their condolences to him.

Immediately after the earthquake that occurred in Turkey and caused numerous human casualties, Azerbaijan's youth volunteer organizations also joined the large-scale activities carried out by the Azerbaijani state following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in order to provide assistance to the brotherly country affected by the earthquake.

Over the past week, hundreds of young Azerbaijanis working as volunteers in tent camps in the districts of Kahramanmaras, Hatay and Adiyaman, most affected by the natural disaster, provided assistance to thousands of earthquake survivors, as well as hundreds of children in a vulnerable position.