Only search, rescue teams from Azerbaijan, Philippines continue to work in Türkiye - Cavusoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Currently, only search and rescue groups from Azerbaijan and the Philippines continue their activities to eliminate earthquake consequences, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

According to him, about 11,500 people arrived in the country as part of search and rescue teams from 90 countries.

"Detachments from two more countries - Georgia and Uzbekistan - returned after completing their work. Currently, a group of 700 people from Azerbaijan and the Philippines continues search and rescue operations in the earthquake zone," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.