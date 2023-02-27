Part of medical staff of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry returns to Baku from Turkish Kahramanmarash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Part of the medical staff of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, who voluntarily arrived in Kahramanmarash from the first day of the earthquake in Türkiye, returns to Baku, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva wrote on her Twitter page, Trend reports.

She noted that representatives of the Turkish Foreign Ministry thanked the Azerbaijani doctors. Consul General of Azerbaijan presented a commemorative plaque.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.