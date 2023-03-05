Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. As many as 248 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 51 citizens, the second dose – 27 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 79 citizens. As many as 17 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,950,224 vaccine doses were administered, 5,404,555 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,260 people – the second dose, 3,400,706 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,703 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.