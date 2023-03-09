Azerbaijan expands sources of funding of state support for martyrs' families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Amendments have been made in Azerbaijan to the "Procedure for the perpetuation of the name of martyr and privileges for families of martyrs", approved by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of 1994, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a corresponding decree on this.

According to the amendment, funds provided to martyrs and their families are paid from the state budget of Azerbaijan, from aid funds created at the expense of individuals, various organizations, departments, and enterprises, including donations from foreign organizations and other sources, as well as from mandatory state personal insurance.

A total of 122,000 family members of martyrs and Karabakh war participants were provided with social services in the post-war period in Azerbaijan as of January 10, 2023.

Moreover, after the second Karabakh war, more than 9,000 families of martyrs and disabled war vets in Azerbaijan got involved in the self-employment program. As part of the social support project, work is being done to include families of martyrs and war participants in active employment programs.

Also, within the framework of cooperation with relevant structures and active employment programs, more than 6,800 people were also provided with permanent jobs.