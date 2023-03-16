Azerbaijan's liberated Talish village after restoration work (PHOTO)

TARTAR, Azerbaijan, March 16. Today, the first residents were resettled in the village of Talish of the liberated Tartar district, Trend reports.

The houses are provided with a communication system and equipped with kitchen furniture.

The village of Talish is the first restored village in the Karabakh economic region. The village has nine non-residential buildings; a water supply and sewage line have been installed; and the school and kindergarten are undergoing final adjustments. The entire village is provided with gas. Currently, the repair and restoration work in the village is in its final stages.

As part of the 'Great Return' program, 20 families (90 people) will be resettled in the village of Talish. The relocation will be carried out in two stages. At each stage, ten families will return to their native lands. In addition, at the next stage, 158 families are planned to be relocated to the village.

The village of Talish in the Tartar district was liberated from the Armenian occupation by the Azerbaijani Army on October 3, 2020.