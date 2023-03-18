Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. As many as 197 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 75 citizens, the second dose – 33 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 73 citizens. A total of 16 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,952,477 vaccine doses were administered, 5,405,310 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,577 people – the second dose, 3,401,379 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,815 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.