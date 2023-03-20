Azerbaijan prevents drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented on the territory of the 'Horadiz' border detachment area of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, located near the Minjivan settlement of the Zangilan district, on March 18, at 21:10 (GMT+4), the service told Trend.

According to the service, as a result of operational measures, 9.4 kilograms of narcotic drugs were found and counterfeited.

In fact, operational and investigative measures are ongoing, the service added.

Previously, the smuggling of 24.13 kilograms of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented in the 'Goytapa' and 'Lankaran' border detachment areas of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's border troops, as part of measures to ensure reliable protection of the state border, as well as combat drug trafficking.