No destruction, victims from earthquake in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. No destruction or victims from the earthquake in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district have been recorded, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the information received by the ministry’s Crisis Management Center from the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the 4.2-magnitude earthquake has taken place at 11:09 (GMT +4) six kilometers north of the Ismayilli seismic station at a depth of nine kilometers.

The earthquake in the epicenter was felt with a power of four points, and in the surrounding areas - up to three points, added the ministry.

Previously, on March 8, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Bilasuvar district of Azerbaijan.

The quake was recorded at 20 kilometers northwest of the country's Jalilabad seismic station.

The earthquake intensity scale in the epicenter was felt up to four points, while in the surrounding areas – up to three points.