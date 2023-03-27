Azerbaijan certified as malaria-free, WHO says (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The World Health Organization (WHO) has certified Azerbaijan and Tajikistan as malaria-free countries, Trend reports via the tweet of the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

According to the WHO, this achievement has been possible thanks to sustained political investment and the dedication of the health workforce, together with targeted prevention, early detection, and treatment of all malaria cases.

In September 2021, the leadership of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health sent an official appeal to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in connection with the start of the certification process for the elimination of malaria in Azerbaijan.

As part of this process, from May 16 to 20, 2022, a WHO certification mission visited Azerbaijan. Also, the Ministry of Health submitted the "National Report on Malaria Control in the Republic of Azerbaijan" along with a package of necessary documents to the WHO Global Malaria Program.